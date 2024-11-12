A new direct service from Cardiff to Edinburgh, connecting the Capitals of Wales and Scotland by train for the first time, will begin next month.

Long distance train operator CrossCountry has announced a new weekday service linking Wales, England and Scotland by one train for the first time. The services are being introduced as part of the rail industry’s twice-yearly timetable change, rolled out from Sunday, December 15.

The 455-mile journey will connect 22 stations between the capitals of Wales and Scotland directly by rail in what is thought to be the first service of its kind. Passengers are already able to book journeys on the new route, which takes around seven hours from Edinburgh to Cardiff.

CrossCountry Voyager passing Berwick-upon-Tweed. | Chris Playfair

It’s not just long-distance travellers who will benefit from the new service, many new direct journey options will be available for passengers to book across the entire route, meaning more choice for CrossCountry customers.

Scott Maynard, CrossCountry’s interim managing director, said: “We’re delighted to introduce this new service joining Cardiff and Edinburgh directly by rail for the very first time, meaning even more connections for customers across the length and breadth of the country.

“Thanks to colleagues across CrossCountry and the wider rail industry for their support in delivering these new services linking two of Great Britain’s Capital cities, as well as many other key towns and cities in between.”

The Voyager train pictured at Newport in Wales. | James Wade

Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop said: “The launch of a new direct weekday train service between Edinburgh and Cardiff for the first time is welcome news for rail users wishing to travel between these two capital cities.

“The new service should have a positive impact for jobs and local economic growth, while providing direct connectivity between Scotland, Wales, and intermediary locations when it commences later this year.”

Wales’ Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “We are always happy to support new services that offer more choice for passengers. Connecting two capital cities of the UK in a sustainable way is a positive development.”

The new service will be formed by long-distance Voyager services departing from Cardiff and Penzance in the morning, joining together at Birmingham New Street before proceeding north to Edinburgh.

On the southbound journey, the long-distance Voyager train will depart from Edinburgh and proceed to Gloucester where the service splits into two. Half of the train will travel onwards to Cardiff whilst the other half will terminate at Plymouth.