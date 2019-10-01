Eurovision: Here's a list of this week's road closures as filming for Will Ferrell movie takes place in Edinburgh

A series of road closures are planned this week as filming continues for Will Ferrell's new Netflix spoof movie Eurovision.

Today and tomorrow, the production will cause Albany Street to close between Dublin Street and Albany Lane between 2pm and 9pm with Dublin Street and Abercromby Place traffic held for short periods as required.

Both tomorrow and Thursday, Grassmarket, West Bow and Victoria Street traffic will be held for short periods as required between 7am and 2pm.

READ MORE: Hollywood star Will Ferrell to film Eurovision Song contest spoof movie in Edinburgh

Further disruption to the area will see Victoria Street and West Bow closed to traffic between 6:30pm and 6:30am on both Thursday and Friday this week.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Lindsay Road A901 on from Thursday and will be in place until next week. There will be recessed bays on the north side of Pier Place at Loch Fyne and west side of Newhaven Place between Goosander Place and Sandpiper Road.

Between Thursday and Saturday between 10am and 6.30pm each day, the High Street and Lawnmarket will be closed between George IV Bridge and Cockburn Street with St Giles' Street also affected by closure.

Lawnmarket, Castlehill and Johnston Terrace traffic will be held for short periods as required between 4pm and 6pm on both Thursday and Friday.

On Sunday, Johnston Terrace, Castlehill, and Lawnmarket will be closed between Granny's Green Steps and George IV Bridge from 6pm until the following morning at 7am, St Giles' Street, Mound Place and Ramsay Lane will also be closed from 6pm until 8.30am the following day and Market Street will be closed between Mound and Waverley Bridge from 8pm until 5:30am.

READ MORE: Eurovision movie filming in Edinburgh: Full details of all road closures for Netflix blockbuster starring Will Ferrell

Filming will continue until the middle of next week.

The production starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato is set to be released on Netflix.