Exhausted Edinburgh residents pelt late-night roadworks crew with baked beans and haggis

The Daily Record is reporting that angry residents are raging that workers resurfacing the road have kept them up until 3am since the start of October.

The work is being done to improve the tarmac on Easter Road and the surrounding streets ahead of the new tram line which will be installed on Leith Walk.

The bizarre row has developed over roadworks on Edinburgh's Easter Road. Pictures: Google / File

Although 'very noisy' work such as drilling ends around 11pm, locals report workers are still making 'a racket' into the early hours. And the work will continue for at least another 10 days.

Neighbours 'took it further'

Local man Colin, who did not give his last name, told the Record that one of his neighbours had hurled a tin of baked beans at workers and another had lobbed a haggis at them.

The 41-year-old shop boss said: "The noise is pretty full on until 11pm when the drilling stops, but even after that it's bloody noisy.

The work is taking place because it is expected the tram work on Leith Walk will shift traffic to Easter Road. Picture: File

"One of them threw a can of baked beans and the other threw a haggis and there were loads of people sticking their heads out of the windows shouting abuse at the workmen."

'Making life a misery'

Another local, Graham, said that although it wasn't the fault of the road workers, they were making life 'a misery' for locals, especially ones with kids who wake up easily.

He said: "It's bad enough when you're an adult trying to sleep through the racket, but for parents with kids it must be a total nightmare.

"One of my neighbour's kids is just three-years-old and was woken up loads of times last week.

"In the end the dad moved the cot to the kitchen, which is furthest away from the noise."

All quiet at weekends

A spokesman for City of Edinburgh Council said work would take place between 6pm and 3am.

They said the work would only take place between Monday and Friday, with no work at the weekends.

A letter to residents stated: "The works are planned to commence on October 1 and will last approximately three weeks with the work being carried out Monday to Friday from 6pm until around 3am.