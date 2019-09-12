Fast and Furious 9: Waterloo Place to reopen on Thursday as filming continues in Edinburgh

COCKBURN Street will be sealed off to traffic on Thursday morning as filming for the latest chapter in the Fast and Furious series continues in Edinburgh.

The busy thoroughfare closes to vehicles from 6am until 10pm on September 23 to allow scenes from the Hollywood blockbuster to be filmed in the city.

Fast and Furious 9 began filming in the Capital last week.

However Waterloo Place and Calton Road, two of the first streets to be shut off when filming began in the Capital last week, will reopen on Thursday night from 10pm.

The latest film in the series, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and John Cena, is due for release in 2020.

Only two streets are set to be closed from now until the end of the filming schedule.

West and South College Street remain sealed off to vehicles until September 23.

However, exceptions apply for those accessing homes and for emergency services.

The four-week filming schedule will involve close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot.

A number of temporary road closures were put in place on Wednesday, with more than 20 Capital roads affected.

