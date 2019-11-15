This is the Lothian bus timetable for Christmas in Edinburgh and the Lothians

Lothian has announced its bus timetable for the festive period, including services for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

On Christmas Day in the city, Lothian services 3, 7, 8, 16, 22, 26, 30, 34, 37, 44 and 100 will be operating, including routes to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the Western General Hospital.

In West Lothian, special timetables will be in place on Lothiancountry services 217, 280, 287, X18, X27/X28 and X38.

In East Lothian, EastCoastbuses numbers 106, 113 and 124 will be running.

On Boxing Day there will be more early morning services linking shoppers with retail centres like The Gyle Shopping Centre, Ocean Terminal, Straiton Retail Park and Cameron

More buses will run on New Year's Day on route 43 to bring city centre residents to South Queensferry for the 'Loony Dook' New Year's Day swim.

Nigel Serafini, Commercial Director for Lothian said: “We are delighted that once again we can offer a widespread comprehensive network across all our brands, with increased services in and around Edinburgh across the festive period.

“Thanks to the dedication and hard work of our teams across our business we are able to deliver an excellent customer service for the thousands of residents and visitors who rely on us during a particularly busy time for the city.”

Timetables will be available to download from www.lothianbuses.co.uk from Monday 25th November.

Information on Hogmanay services will be available next week.

