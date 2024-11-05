Lothian has withdrawn all of its bus services in Niddrie this evening due to fears over drivers’ safety amid anti-social behaviour involving fireworks in the area.

Making the decision this evening, Lothian said it will withdraw services from any other areas in Edinburgh that experience widespread anti-social behaviour this Bonfire Night.

This comes after warnings earlier today from the City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day and police - who revealed they will carry out searches in the Niddire area tonight.

This decision affects services 2, 12, 14, 21. 30, 46, 48 and 400. The 14 northbound is unable to serve Niddrie Mains Road and part of Greendykes Road and is diverted via Old Dalkeith Road, Royal Infirmary and Little France Drive southbound. The southbound 14 is diverted via Little France Drive, Old Dalkeith Road, Lady Road and Minto Street northbound

The 21, 46. 48 and 400 are unable to serve parts of Niddrie Mains Road and Greendykes Road and are instead diverted via Milligan Drive and The Wisp in both directions.

The number 30 is one of the service affected this evening. | TSPL

The 2 and 30 are unable to access Niddrie Mains Road, so northbound services are diverted via The Wisp, Little France Drive, Old Dalkeith Road, Lady Road and Minto Street. While southbound services are diverted via Dalkeith Road, Old Dalkeith Road, Royal Infirmary, Little France Drive, Greendykes and The Wisp.

In a statement issued at 5pm on November 5, Lothian said: “The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is our absolute priority.

“This evening we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to withdraw all services from the Niddrie area until the end of service tonight.

“We sincerely apologise to all customers who will be directly impacted and thank them for their patience and understanding during these circumstances which are outwith Lothian’s control.

“Our operation team is monitoring our network and will withdraw further services from areas where the safety of our colleagues and customers could be at risk.”

Bus customers are reminded to keep up to date with any service changes on the Lothian website’s service alerts section.