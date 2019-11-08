Major Penicuik road closed over the weekend for emergency water pipe repairs

The road is expected to be closed until Monday (Pic: Google Maps)

The A702 between Nine Mile Burn and Hillend has been closed since yesterday evening so that engineers can repair a 36 inch raw water main which has burst near the Flotterstone Inn which carries raw water to Glencorse Water Treatment Works.

Locals in the area should not notice any impact to their water supply.

It is hoped the repair will be completed and the road reopened by Monday 11 November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A diversion will be in place between the A702 at Nine Mile Burn, just north of Carlops, which will take commuters via Penicuik until the A703 joins the A702 at Hillend.