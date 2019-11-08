Major Penicuik road closed over the weekend for emergency water pipe repairs

Scottish Water has advised that a section of the A702 will be closed until early next week to permit emergency repair work.

By Caitlyn Dewar
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:45 am
The road is expected to be closed until Monday (Pic: Google Maps)

The A702 between Nine Mile Burn and Hillend has been closed since yesterday evening so that engineers can repair a 36 inch raw water main which has burst near the Flotterstone Inn which carries raw water to Glencorse Water Treatment Works.

Locals in the area should not notice any impact to their water supply.

It is hoped the repair will be completed and the road reopened by Monday 11 November.

A diversion will be in place between the A702 at Nine Mile Burn, just north of Carlops, which will take commuters via Penicuik until the A703 joins the A702 at Hillend.

Road users heading south will take the A703 at Hillend where they will be diverted via Penicuik and will rejoin the A702 at Nine Mile Burn. Local access will be permitted.