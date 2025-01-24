Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A stretch of the A1 in East Lothian has been closed after a lorry overturned in extreme winds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland is being battered by hurricane force winds today, with a rare red weather warning having been issued in the central belt, western Scotland and the borders.

According to the AA route planner, the A1 has been closed in both directions between Spott Road in Dunbar and the Cockburnspath Roundabout due to a ‘rolled over truck’ at Torness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A1 is closed in both directions at Torness due to an overturned lorry. | Transport Scotland/@SETrunkRoads

The AA route planner said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to rolled over truck and strong winds on A1 both ways from Spott Roundabout to Cockburnspath Roundabout.”

The Met Office has urged people not to drive on Friday, with a spokesman having said ‘it is not safe’. Those who have to drive have been urged to take extra care, drive slowly and give extra room to high sided vehicles such as buses or lorries.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.