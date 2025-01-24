Storm Éowyn: A1 closed in both directions at Torness after lorry overturns in high winds
Scotland is being battered by hurricane force winds today, with a rare red weather warning having been issued in the central belt, western Scotland and the borders.
According to the AA route planner, the A1 has been closed in both directions between Spott Road in Dunbar and the Cockburnspath Roundabout due to a ‘rolled over truck’ at Torness.
The AA route planner said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to rolled over truck and strong winds on A1 both ways from Spott Roundabout to Cockburnspath Roundabout.”
The Met Office has urged people not to drive on Friday, with a spokesman having said ‘it is not safe’. Those who have to drive have been urged to take extra care, drive slowly and give extra room to high sided vehicles such as buses or lorries.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
