Storm Éowyn RECAP: Edinburgh battered by hurricane-force winds as red wind warning in place

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 24th Jan 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 22:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scotland was battered by hurricane-force winds on Friday, with residents forced indoors and urged to avoid travelling as Storm Éowyn swept across the country.

Schools and businesses closed for the day due to a rare red wind warning having been issued across the central belt, western Scotland and the borders.

Trains and buses were also cancelled and the Met Office and Police Scotland urged people not to drive.

We had all the latest updates on the storm throughout the day and you can see a recap of the main stories below.

Storm Éowyn recap

Key Events

  • All forms of public transport were halted on Friday, with buses, trams, trains and flights all cancelled.
  • Trees and power lines were brought down, causing road blockages and power outages.
  • Buildings have been damaged across Edinburgh and the Lothians and police urged people to stay at home to avoid falling debris.
  • A wind warning is in place and another for snow and ice begins at midnight.
Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 08:47 BSTUpdated 09:21 BST

Storm Éowyn hits Edinburgh

Edinburgh has woken up to hurricane force winds today, with a rare red wind warning in place until 5pm today.

Residents have been urged to remain indoors and avoid travelling, after the Met Office said there is a possible ‘danger to life’ due to gusts of up to 100mph in Scotland.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 08:57 BST

What is the Met Office advising you do?

The red wind warning is in place until 5pm today, and the Met Office has issued safety advice for residents in the areas affected.

While it is urging people to stay indoors, the Met Office has given advice to those who must travel.

Residents are also being urged to secure any outdoor items and furniture.

You can read through all the Met Office advice here.

Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS
Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 09:27 BST

Edinburgh trams cancelled

Edinburgh Trams was initially running a reduced service this morning due to the severe weather.

But it was announced at 9am that it had ‘taken the difficult decision’ to suspend all services from 10am.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 09:31 BST

Transport chaos

Edinburgh Trams isn’t the only transport company to cancel services due to the severe weather.

Gusts of up to 90mph are expected to hit Edinburgh throughout the day, and trains, buses and planes have also been affected.

ScotRail yesterday announced that all services on Friday would be cancelled due to the red weather warning.

Lothian Buses has also suspended all services today due to safety concerns.

And Edinburgh Airport said it will be running ‘limited operations’ on Friday and urged passengers to check with their airline for the latest flight information.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 10:11 BST

A1 closed

A stretch of the A1 has been closed in both directions after a lorry overturned in high winds.

The road is closed between Dunbar and Cocksburnpath after the HGV ‘rolled over’ at Torness.

The A1 is closed in both directions at Torness due to an overturned lorry.The A1 is closed in both directions at Torness due to an overturned lorry.
The A1 is closed in both directions at Torness due to an overturned lorry. | Transport Scotland/@SETrunkRoads
Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 10:43 BST

Shocking footage captures extreme weather in UK

Our channel Shots TV has taken a look at shocking footage which shows extreme weather conditions across the UK.

It includes footballers swimming in waist-high water, a man almost being crushed by falling trees and lightning striking a stadium.

You can watch the video here.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 11:05 BST

Edinburgh passengers diverted to Edinburgh

A Ryanair plane bound for Edinburgh has been forced to divert to Cologne after attempts to land in the Scottish capital were aborted.

The Ryanair flight left London Stansted at 8:46am and made at least one attempt to land around 9:45. However, the flight has since been diverted to the German city of Cologne.

The Ryanair flight left London Stansted at 8:46amThe Ryanair flight left London Stansted at 8:46am
The Ryanair flight left London Stansted at 8:46am | Belga/AFP via Getty Images
Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 11:47 BSTUpdated 11:48 BST

Flights cancelled

Edinburgh Airport has effectively closed for the day, with all flights in and out of the city having been cancelled.

A post on the airport’s Twitter account said: “No flights will operate during the red weather warning between 1000 and 1700.”

It’s suggested that some services may resume later in the day.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 11:49 BST

Hour by hour forecast

The worst storm in years has hit Edinburgh today, but when will Storm Éowyn reach it peak amid the rare red weather warning for the Capital?

The wind speed in the city is currently forecast by the Met Office to hit its peak of 45mph with gusts of 87mph at 1pm, with the red weather warning for strong winds in place until 5pm today, Friday, January 24.

You can see the hour-by-hour forecast for the city here.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 12:00 BST

Pedestrians battle severe winds on Princes Street

Footage shows the public battling Storm Éowyn’s strong winds on Princes Street, with another clip showing check-in at Edinburgh Airport completely deserted.

Footage shows pedestrians battling strong winds on Princes Street in Edinburgh as Storm Éowyn batters the city.

Other clips show Waverley Station and Edinburgh Airport deserted as trains and flights are cancelled.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 12:34 BST

Roads blocked by fallen trees

Fallen trees have blocked multiple roads across Edinburgh, adding to the traffic chaos caused by the storm.

Abbey Mount and Grange Loan are both blocked after the gusts, which are expected to reach 90mph today, brought trees down onto the roads.

Full story here: https://tinyurl.com/3xjcy425

Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road, Edinburgh as Storm Eowyn hits the country.Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road, Edinburgh as Storm Eowyn hits the country.
Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road, Edinburgh as Storm Eowyn hits the country. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 13:03 BST

Storm to hit its peak in Edinburgh

It is 1pm which means the wind speed in the city is due to hit its peak, according to the Met Office.

The wind speed in the city is forecast to hit 45mph with gusts of 87mph at 1pm, with the red weather warning for strong winds in place until 5pm.

You can see the hour by hour forecast here.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 14:02 BST

15 photos of Storm Éowyn

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos showing the damage caused by the severe winds in Edinburgh.

Full gallery here: https://tinyurl.com/3zdc6jc3

Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road, Edinburgh.Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road, Edinburgh.
Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road, Edinburgh. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 14:14 BSTUpdated 15:03 BST

Buildings damaged

Pictures are coming in of multiple buildings which have been damaged in Edinburgh during the storm.

Cladding has fallen off a block of flats in Westerhailes, while a chimney has reportedly fallen from a roof in Elm Row.

More to come on this as soon as we can.

Cladding has fallen from a flat block in WesterhailesCladding has fallen from a flat block in Westerhailes
Cladding has fallen from a flat block in Westerhailes | Sarah Jayne McCall
Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 14:47 BST

Severe wind speeds recorded

Gusts of 99.1mph have reportedly been recorded on the Queensferry Crossing.

The bridge is currently closed to all traffic.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 15:03 BST

Runaway trampoline

A broken trampoline has been blown onto land at Edinburgh Airport.

The airport tweeted this picture with the caption ‘if anyone in Kirkliston is missing a trampoline, we've got it’.

All flights into and out of the airport have been cancelled for the time being.

A trampoline has been found at Edinburgh Airport.A trampoline has been found at Edinburgh Airport.
A trampoline has been found at Edinburgh Airport. | Edinburgh Airport
Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 15:53 BST

Shop roof damaged in storm

A convenience store in Whitecraig had to close today after part of its roof was knocked down by Storm Éowyn.

The Day-Today Express at Whitecraig Gardens in the East Lothian village just outside Musselburgh suffered the brunt of the storm.

This Day-Today convenience store in Whitecraig had part of its roof ripped off by the storm, with the inset photo showing the shop before the damage.This Day-Today convenience store in Whitecraig had part of its roof ripped off by the storm, with the inset photo showing the shop before the damage.
This Day-Today convenience store in Whitecraig had part of its roof ripped off by the storm, with the inset photo showing the shop before the damage. | Shane Pender

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 15:58 BST

Police plea

Police Scotland have made a further plea to members of the public in Edinburgh to stay indoors while emergency services deal with the impact of the storm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers across Edinburgh are attending reports of fallen trees and damage caused to buildings and being met with lots of residents examining damage.

“Please stay indoors as you may be at risk from further falling debris.”

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Storm ÉowynEdinburghScotlandMet OfficeTrains

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice