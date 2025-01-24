Storm Éowyn RECAP: Edinburgh battered by hurricane-force winds as red wind warning in place
Schools and businesses closed for the day due to a rare red wind warning having been issued across the central belt, western Scotland and the borders.
Trains and buses were also cancelled and the Met Office and Police Scotland urged people not to drive.
We had all the latest updates on the storm throughout the day and you can see a recap of the main stories below.
Storm Éowyn recap
Key Events
- All forms of public transport were halted on Friday, with buses, trams, trains and flights all cancelled.
- Trees and power lines were brought down, causing road blockages and power outages.
- Buildings have been damaged across Edinburgh and the Lothians and police urged people to stay at home to avoid falling debris.
- A wind warning is in place and another for snow and ice begins at midnight.
Storm Éowyn hits Edinburgh
What is the Met Office advising you do?
The red wind warning is in place until 5pm today, and the Met Office has issued safety advice for residents in the areas affected.
While it is urging people to stay indoors, the Met Office has given advice to those who must travel.
Residents are also being urged to secure any outdoor items and furniture.
You can read through all the Met Office advice here.
Edinburgh trams cancelled
Edinburgh Trams was initially running a reduced service this morning due to the severe weather.
But it was announced at 9am that it had ‘taken the difficult decision’ to suspend all services from 10am.
Transport chaos
Edinburgh Trams isn’t the only transport company to cancel services due to the severe weather.
Gusts of up to 90mph are expected to hit Edinburgh throughout the day, and trains, buses and planes have also been affected.
ScotRail yesterday announced that all services on Friday would be cancelled due to the red weather warning.
Lothian Buses has also suspended all services today due to safety concerns.
And Edinburgh Airport said it will be running ‘limited operations’ on Friday and urged passengers to check with their airline for the latest flight information.
A1 closed
A stretch of the A1 has been closed in both directions after a lorry overturned in high winds.
The road is closed between Dunbar and Cocksburnpath after the HGV ‘rolled over’ at Torness.
Shocking footage captures extreme weather in UK
Our channel Shots TV has taken a look at shocking footage which shows extreme weather conditions across the UK.
It includes footballers swimming in waist-high water, a man almost being crushed by falling trees and lightning striking a stadium.
Edinburgh passengers diverted to Edinburgh
A Ryanair plane bound for Edinburgh has been forced to divert to Cologne after attempts to land in the Scottish capital were aborted.
The Ryanair flight left London Stansted at 8:46am and made at least one attempt to land around 9:45. However, the flight has since been diverted to the German city of Cologne.
Flights cancelled
Edinburgh Airport has effectively closed for the day, with all flights in and out of the city having been cancelled.
A post on the airport’s Twitter account said: “No flights will operate during the red weather warning between 1000 and 1700.”
It’s suggested that some services may resume later in the day.
Hour by hour forecast
The worst storm in years has hit Edinburgh today, but when will Storm Éowyn reach it peak amid the rare red weather warning for the Capital?
The wind speed in the city is currently forecast by the Met Office to hit its peak of 45mph with gusts of 87mph at 1pm, with the red weather warning for strong winds in place until 5pm today, Friday, January 24.
You can see the hour-by-hour forecast for the city here.
Pedestrians battle severe winds on Princes Street
Footage shows the public battling Storm Éowyn’s strong winds on Princes Street, with another clip showing check-in at Edinburgh Airport completely deserted.
Footage shows pedestrians battling strong winds on Princes Street in Edinburgh as Storm Éowyn batters the city.
Other clips show Waverley Station and Edinburgh Airport deserted as trains and flights are cancelled.
Roads blocked by fallen trees
Fallen trees have blocked multiple roads across Edinburgh, adding to the traffic chaos caused by the storm.
Abbey Mount and Grange Loan are both blocked after the gusts, which are expected to reach 90mph today, brought trees down onto the roads.
Full story here: https://tinyurl.com/3xjcy425
Storm to hit its peak in Edinburgh
It is 1pm which means the wind speed in the city is due to hit its peak, according to the Met Office.
The wind speed in the city is forecast to hit 45mph with gusts of 87mph at 1pm, with the red weather warning for strong winds in place until 5pm.
You can see the hour by hour forecast here.
15 photos of Storm Éowyn
Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos showing the damage caused by the severe winds in Edinburgh.
Full gallery here: https://tinyurl.com/3zdc6jc3
Buildings damaged
Pictures are coming in of multiple buildings which have been damaged in Edinburgh during the storm.
Cladding has fallen off a block of flats in Westerhailes, while a chimney has reportedly fallen from a roof in Elm Row.
More to come on this as soon as we can.
Severe wind speeds recorded
Gusts of 99.1mph have reportedly been recorded on the Queensferry Crossing.
The bridge is currently closed to all traffic.
Runaway trampoline
A broken trampoline has been blown onto land at Edinburgh Airport.
The airport tweeted this picture with the caption ‘if anyone in Kirkliston is missing a trampoline, we've got it’.
All flights into and out of the airport have been cancelled for the time being.
Shop roof damaged in storm
A convenience store in Whitecraig had to close today after part of its roof was knocked down by Storm Éowyn.
The Day-Today Express at Whitecraig Gardens in the East Lothian village just outside Musselburgh suffered the brunt of the storm.
Police plea
Police Scotland have made a further plea to members of the public in Edinburgh to stay indoors while emergency services deal with the impact of the storm.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers across Edinburgh are attending reports of fallen trees and damage caused to buildings and being met with lots of residents examining damage.
“Please stay indoors as you may be at risk from further falling debris.”
