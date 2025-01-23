Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schools and nurseries across Edinburgh, East Lothian, West Lothian and Midlothian have confirmed they will remain closed tomorrow as 100mph winds are set to hit the country.

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning from 10am until 5pm on Friday, January 24, which covers Scotland’s central belt, western Scotland and the borders. Storm Éowyn is set to bring wind gusts of up to 90mph in Edinburgh.

Safety advice has been issued by the Met Office and people have been urged to avoid going outside or driving if possible.

A red warning for strong winds has been issued for Friday, January 24 | Met Office

An update provided by the City of Edinburgh Council advised: “All council schools and early years settings will be closed on Friday 24 January. Schools will communicate directly with parents.” The local authority added only essential services will run tomorrow.

East Lothian Council provided an update stating: “All East Lothian Council schools and early learning and childcare settings will be closed on Friday, January 24, on essential safety grounds. Schools will be in touch with families directly on what remote learning will look for their child. They will reopen on Monday, January 27.

Midlothian and West Lothian Council also confirmed all of its schools and local authority nurseries will close on Friday due to the ‘danger to life’ warning issued by the Met Office. Schools are expected to reopen on Monday.

All schools in Glasgow will also be closed, with East Ayrshire, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire councils also having taken the measure to shut schools tomorrow.

The Met Office has warned of ‘very dangerous driving conditions’, with people having been urged to avoid driving on Friday. A spokesman said: “It is not safe to drive in these conditions.”

Residents have also been told to ‘stay indoors if you can’, with the Met Office having warned that flying debris could pose a ‘danger to life’.