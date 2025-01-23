Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extreme winds of up to 100mph are set to batter Scotland on Friday, with a red ‘danger to life’ warning having been issued for a large part of the country.

A rare red warning is in place across the central belt, western Scotland and the borders from 10am until 5pm on Friday, January 24.

Locals have been urged to stay indoors and schools across the country have announced they will be closed on Friday. Residents have also been urged not to drive in high winds and to prepare their homes and gardens for the weather.

Here is all the safety advice issued by the Met Office ahead of the red wind warning on Friday.

The Met Office has warned to expect ‘very dangerous driving conditions’ on Friday, with a spokesman having stated ‘it is not safe to drive’. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Driving in high winds

The Met Office has warned to expect ‘very dangerous driving conditions’ on Friday, with a spokesman having stated ‘it is not safe to drive’.

While it is urging people to avoid driving where possible, the Met Office has issued advice to those who must take to the roads on Friday:

Anyone driving on Friday is urged to plan ahead and check for delays or closures on your route before you set off.

Drivers should listen to the radio and sat nav and listen out for travel updates.

Pack an essentials kit including warm clothing, food, water, blankets and a torch.

Make sure your mobile phone is fully charged before you set up and take an in-car charger or battery pack.

Drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts and hold the steering wheel firmly.

Be aware of high sided vehicles and caravans and take extra care if overtaking these types of vehicles.

Give other vehicles, including bikes and motorcycles, more room than usual.

Protecting and securing property

The Met Office has warned to expect flying debris, which it said could result in danger to life. It also said damage to buildings and homes is likely, with the possibility of roofs being blown off and power lines and trees falling down.

Here are the measures outlined by the Met Office to help you protect your property and others:

Residents are urged to check for any loose items outside their homes.

Any smaller items such as bins, plant pots and garden furniture should be taken inside if possible.

Any larger items, such as bigger pieces of garden furniture and trampolines, should be turned upside down or secured in place.

Anyone with sheds should make sure the doors are locked.

If you live near the coast

The Met Office has also warned that the high winds are likely to cause large waves, which could see beach material thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.

Anyone who lives or works on the coast is urged to take extra care and follow these steps:

Stay away from areas where you could be hit and swept away by large waves.

Regularly check the forecasts and tides in your local area.

Take extra care if walking near cliffs or trees.

In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.