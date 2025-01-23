Edinburgh weather: Residents told 'stay indoors' as Scotland to be battered by 100mph winds
The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning from 10am until 5pm on Friday, January 24, which covers Scotland’s central belt, western Scotland and the borders.
Edinburgh is set to be battered by gusts of up to 90mph, and the Met Office has warned that wind speeds could reach 100mph in the west of the country.
Schools across the country have taken the decision to close on Friday, with city landmarks such as Edinburgh Castle also set to be shut.
The Met Office has warned of ‘very dangerous driving conditions’, with people having been urged to avoid driving on Friday. A spokesman said: “It is not safe to drive in these conditions.”
Residents have also been told to ‘stay indoors if you can’, with the Met Office having warned that flying debris could pose a ‘danger to life’.
A Met Office spokesman said that roads, bridges and railway lines will be closed with services likely to be delayed or cancelled. Power cuts are also possible, and residents have been urged to secure any loose items which may be in gardens, such as trampolines and outdoor furniture.
The Met Office has issued safety advice and has urged residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their property.
