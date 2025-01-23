Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ScotRail has suspended all train services on Friday, when winds of up to 100mph are set to batter the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Éowyn is set to bring extremely strong winds to Edinburgh, Scotland’s central belt, western Scotland, Strathclyde, Tayside, Fife and the borders, with the rail operator announcing it would ‘not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions’.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We strongly advise you not to travel, as there will be no train services, and no alternative transport will be available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotRail has suspended all of its services on Friday, January 24 due to Storm Eowyn | Michael Gillen

The Met Office, which issued a weather warning between 10am and 5pm tomorrow, has warned of ‘very dangerous driving conditions’ and is urging people to avoid driving on Friday. Residents have also been told to ‘stay indoors if you can’, with the Met Office having warned that flying debris could pose a ‘danger to life’.

ScotRail warned Storm Éowyn could lead to trees and debris falling onto the tracks which could trap trains and ‘put people in danger’.

ScotRail added: “It can also impact service recovery times due to poor road and driving conditions. Once the warnings pass, the network will have to undergo safety inspections before services can be reintroduced.

“Please check the ScotRail website or app before travelling on Saturday morning. Tickets for travel dated January 24 can now be used from Thursday, January 23, up to and including Tuesday, January 28. This means that these can be used before or after the date printed on the ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can claim refunds for cancelled services by visiting the ScotRail website. Passengers are also encouraged to follow the rail operator’s social media channels and visit the ScotRail App for the latest information.