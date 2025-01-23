Edinburgh trains: ScotRail suspends all train services across Scotland ahead of Storm Éowyn
Storm Éowyn is set to bring extremely strong winds to Edinburgh, Scotland’s central belt, western Scotland, Strathclyde, Tayside, Fife and the borders, with the rail operator announcing it would ‘not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions’.
A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We strongly advise you not to travel, as there will be no train services, and no alternative transport will be available.”
The Met Office, which issued a weather warning between 10am and 5pm tomorrow, has warned of ‘very dangerous driving conditions’ and is urging people to avoid driving on Friday. Residents have also been told to ‘stay indoors if you can’, with the Met Office having warned that flying debris could pose a ‘danger to life’.
ScotRail warned Storm Éowyn could lead to trees and debris falling onto the tracks which could trap trains and ‘put people in danger’.
ScotRail added: “It can also impact service recovery times due to poor road and driving conditions. Once the warnings pass, the network will have to undergo safety inspections before services can be reintroduced.
“Please check the ScotRail website or app before travelling on Saturday morning. Tickets for travel dated January 24 can now be used from Thursday, January 23, up to and including Tuesday, January 28. This means that these can be used before or after the date printed on the ticket.
Customers can claim refunds for cancelled services by visiting the ScotRail website. Passengers are also encouraged to follow the rail operator’s social media channels and visit the ScotRail App for the latest information.
