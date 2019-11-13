Major traffic disruption as lorry breaks down on Edinburgh's busy Gorgie Road

Commuters will face major delays this morning as Gorgie Road has been blocked by a broken-down HGV.

The lorry has broken down down between Ardmillan Junction and Gorgie Farm.

It is blocking both lanes of traffic, as the breakdown occurred while the vehicle was leaving a building site.

Lothian bus has announced diversions to services 1, 2, 3, 25 and 33.

The incident follows an earlier closure of Gorgie Road due to a fire at Balloons Are Taking Off party shop in the early hours of this morning.