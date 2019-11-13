Major traffic disruption as lorry breaks down on Edinburgh's busy Gorgie Road
The incident follows an earlier closure of Gorgie Road due to a fire.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 8:07 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 8:09 am
Commuters will face major delays this morning as Gorgie Road has been blocked by a broken-down HGV.
The lorry has broken down down between Ardmillan Junction and Gorgie Farm.
It is blocking both lanes of traffic, as the breakdown occurred while the vehicle was leaving a building site.
Lothian bus has announced diversions to services 1, 2, 3, 25 and 33.
The incident follows an earlier closure of Gorgie Road due to a fire at Balloons Are Taking Off party shop in the early hours of this morning.