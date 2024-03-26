Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Midlothian Council is to follow the City of Edinburgh Council by introducing a ban on parking on pavements and dropped kerbs and double parking from next week.

The measure has been introduced to make it easier for pedestrians and people with mobility issues to safely use streets in the county, following the introduction of a similar scheme in Edinburgh on January 29 this year.

From Monday 1 April, offenders in Midlothian face a £100 fine, which will be reduced to £50 if paid within the first 14 days.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for roads and pavements, Councillor Dianne Alexander said: “Every motorist needs to take heed and park considerately so as not to obstruct roads and pavements.

“Our pavements are for pedestrians, not cars. If you cannot find a parking space other than by parking on a pavement, dropped kerb or double parking, the message is clear – park elsewhere or face a fine of £100.”

The pavement parking ban in Midlothian comes into force from Monday, April 1.

Cllr Alexander went on to explain parking attendants and the council will be taking a graduated approach to the scheme, explaining the new rules to motorists, residents and wider communities before they come into effect and immediately after to allow people to understand what’s expected of them.

