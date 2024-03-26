Midlothian Council to follow Edinburgh by introducing a pavement parking ban from next week

Midlothian ban comes into force on Monday
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:33 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 15:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Midlothian Council is to follow the City of Edinburgh Council by introducing a ban on parking on pavements and dropped kerbs and double parking from next week.

The measure has been introduced to make it easier for pedestrians and people with mobility issues to safely use streets in the county, following the introduction of a similar scheme in Edinburgh on January 29 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From Monday 1 April, offenders in Midlothian face a £100 fine, which will be reduced to £50 if paid within the first 14 days.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for roads and pavements, Councillor Dianne Alexander said: “Every motorist needs to take heed and park considerately so as not to obstruct roads and pavements.

“Our pavements are for pedestrians, not cars. If you cannot find a parking space other than by parking on a pavement, dropped kerb or double parking, the message is clear – park elsewhere or face a fine of £100.”

The pavement parking ban in Midlothian comes into force from Monday, April 1.The pavement parking ban in Midlothian comes into force from Monday, April 1.
The pavement parking ban in Midlothian comes into force from Monday, April 1.

Cllr Alexander went on to explain parking attendants and the council will be taking a graduated approach to the scheme, explaining the new rules to motorists, residents and wider communities before they come into effect and immediately after to allow people to understand what’s expected of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Approving the measures at today's full council meeting, Tuesday, March 26, councillors heard 2,097 Midlothian roads were assessed in preparation for the new legislation to better understand parking behaviour and the impact of the new rules. Legislation for such bans in Scotland came into force in December last year, with Dundee City Council among the other local authorities to introduce a ban so far.

Related topics:ParkingEdinburghMidlothian Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.