Passengers flying with British Airways from Edinburgh may face delays on Monday, September 19 due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

In a statement, the national carrier said the skies around West London will be closed at certain times to reduce noise as a mark of respect..

It said: “On Monday, 19 September 2022, as the Royal Family holds Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, the skies around West London will be closed at certain moments of the day to reduce noise, as a mark of respect to Her Majesty.

“As a result, we have reduced our schedule and some flights will be re-timed to accommodate this.”

There are currently 12 British Airways flights flying from Edinburgh Airport to Heathrow Airport and London City Airport on September 19.

According to the British Airways website, flights are scheduled between 6.50am and 8pm, but none are scheduled between 1.40pm and 5.45pm.

However, this flight schedule may change as the state funeral takes place from 11am , with the procession from Westminster Hall beginning at 10.35am.

A nationwide two-minute silence at noon will also take place.

Edinburgh Airport

What to do if my flight from Edinburgh to London is rescheduled?

British Airways said passengers who are due to travel on September 19, will be contacted via email to explain the options.

The passengers are advised to wait to hear from the airline before getting in contact and can continue to check for updates through Manage My Booking .

For passengers who are travelling to or from London airports on Monday up to Tuesday, September 20, they are also warned that the journey may take “slightly longer than usual.”

Travellers are asked to follow Transport for London and National Rail for any transport arrangements and more updates before starting their journey.

When is Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Since Her Majesty’s death at Balmoral on September 8, 2022, the nation has been in a period of mourning .

She passed away surrounded by King Charles III and Princess Anne , and Westminster Hall has recently started a period of lying-in-state.

The funeral of Her Majesty will take place on Monday, September 19, at 11am , in Westminster Abbey.