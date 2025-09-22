Stagecoach has marked World Car Free Day by launching one of Edinburgh Airport’s first fully electric, frequent airport bus fleets.

Seen as a groundbreaking step towards Net Zero and a significant boost for sustainable travel, six new Volvo BZL electric buses will operate on Stagecoach’s JET747 service, connecting Fife with Edinburgh Airport.

Unveiled today, Monday, September 22, to mark World Car Free Day, they are believed to be the first fully electric buses to take passengers directly and frequently to the airport’s terminal doors.

Running up to every 20 minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the service offers passengers a faster, cleaner and more comfortable journey to Scotland’s busiest airport.

Key features of the JET747 service include direct drop-off and pick up at the terminal doors (stance G), dedicated luggage storage available on board, and discounted tickets available to airport staff.

Stagecoach East Scotland interim managing director David Frenz (left) and Gordon Robertson, chief sustainability and communications officer at Edinburgh Airport. | Stagecoach

It runs via Halbeath Park & Ride, Inverkeithing rail station and Ferrytoll Park & Ride – with free parking available for customers at both Park & Ride sites for up to seven days.

In addition to those aged under 22, or over 60 travelling for free with a valid National Entitlement Card, a period return, valid 28 days, costs £21.40. A duo period return for two people is £38, a single ticket is £11.70, and children travelling with an adult pay just £1 (if not using a Young Scot NEC).

David Frenz, interim managing director, Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “This is a proud moment for Stagecoach and for Scotland. The introduction of the new electric JET747 fleet is a significant milestone on our journey to Net Zero.

“These state-of-the-art Volvo buses will provide passengers with quieter, cleaner and more comfortable journeys, while helping to deliver a more sustainable future for Scotland’s transport system.

“We’re delighted to launch a fully electric fleet of six vehicles to our direct and regular bus service into Edinburgh Airport. For a greener, more comfortable and more accessible journey from Fife to Edinburgh Airport with the new 747 service, we’ve got you.”

The fleet benefited from the Scottish Government’s ScotZEB 2 fund, which is designed to accelerate the shift to zero-emission public transport across the country. The scheme provides funding to support the purchase of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses, alongside the charging infrastructure required to operate them.

Bradley Fox, director of EV Fleet, UK & Nordics at Zenobē said:“The launch of the first fully electric service from Fife to Edinburgh Airport is a major milestone in Scotland’s net-zero journey, and we are proud to have worked with Stagecoach to make it happen.

“Leading the ScotZEB consortium and offering innovative financing to members such as Stagecoach, we are ensuring public funding goes further – unlocking more electric vehicles and greener routes for communities across Scotland.

“This project demonstrates that large-scale decarbonisation of public transport can be delivered on time, on budget and offers a model for the rest of the UK to follow.”

Gordon Robertson, chief communications and sustainability officer at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Improving connectivity to the airport is a really important strand of our surface access strategy, and the introduction of the new JET747 electric bus fleet represents a great step in our efforts to make travel to and from the airport cleaner and more efficient.

“The new JET747 fleet is a fantastic example of how we can work together with partners like Stagecoach to deliver practical, low-carbon solutions for our passengers.”

The JET747 is complemented by the JET787 service, operating from St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport every two hours. Launched in May this year, the service has become popular with visitors to the home of golf, as well as providing a handy and direct transport link for students returning to St Andrews.