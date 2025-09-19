Threatened strike action at Edinburgh Airport has been averted after more than 100 staff backed a new pay offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Unite union working for the OCS Group at the airport had unanimously backed strike action in a ballot with a turnout of over 90 per cent. They were scheduled to stage a series of stoppages during September but the action was suspended after the union received an enhanced pay offer from OCS.

And now the workers - who aid passengers with reduced mobility issues including assisting with wheelchairs and ambilift vehicles for travellers - have overwhelmingly backed a two-year pay deal which Unite said represented a significant improvement on previous offers from the company.

Unite said the two-year pay deal was a significant improvement on earlier offers | PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workers will receive a 6.1 per cent increase on hourly rates effective from 1 January 2025 alongside a boost to the overtime rate. In 2026, a five per cent increase on hourly rates will run from 1 January alongside improvements to the company sick pay scheme.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s OCS membership were fully prepared to fight back through strike action, to secure a fair pay deal. It was this strong stance which forced the company to make an improved offer. It’s a good deal which shows Unite once again delivering better jobs, pay and conditions for Scotland's airport workers.”

And Unite industrial officer Carrie Binnie added: “The OCS workers remained resolute throughout this pay dispute. The accepted offer represents a significant improvement to terms and conditions on where the negotiations began with OCS. We are pleased to have delivered a good pay deal which provides a timely boost to our members.”