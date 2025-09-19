Edinburgh Airport: New pay deal averts threatened strike action
Members of the Unite union working for the OCS Group at the airport had unanimously backed strike action in a ballot with a turnout of over 90 per cent. They were scheduled to stage a series of stoppages during September but the action was suspended after the union received an enhanced pay offer from OCS.
And now the workers - who aid passengers with reduced mobility issues including assisting with wheelchairs and ambilift vehicles for travellers - have overwhelmingly backed a two-year pay deal which Unite said represented a significant improvement on previous offers from the company.
The workers will receive a 6.1 per cent increase on hourly rates effective from 1 January 2025 alongside a boost to the overtime rate. In 2026, a five per cent increase on hourly rates will run from 1 January alongside improvements to the company sick pay scheme.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s OCS membership were fully prepared to fight back through strike action, to secure a fair pay deal. It was this strong stance which forced the company to make an improved offer. It’s a good deal which shows Unite once again delivering better jobs, pay and conditions for Scotland's airport workers.”
And Unite industrial officer Carrie Binnie added: “The OCS workers remained resolute throughout this pay dispute. The accepted offer represents a significant improvement to terms and conditions on where the negotiations began with OCS. We are pleased to have delivered a good pay deal which provides a timely boost to our members.”