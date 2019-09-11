Watch the moment Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel belts out Scottish national anthem on Edinburgh's iconic Royal Mile

FAST and Furious star Vin Diesel wowed crowds in Edinburgh as he belted out a rendition of 'Flower of Scotland' during a break from filming on the city's historic Royal Mile.

Scenes for the latest chapter in the action blockbuster began shooting in the Capital last week, with Diesel joining the likes of Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges and Nathalie Emmanuel to film Fast 9 on the winding streets.

Diesel belted out the national anthem on the Royal Mile during a break from filming.

And the Hollywood star, who plays main character Dominic Toretto in the series, stunned those gathered to watch some of the high octane action sequences being filmed as he broke into a rendition of the national anthem on a dreich day of filming on the Capital's iconic street.

Greeting the crowd with a wave, a video shows Diesel thanking those taking in the filming before starting up the chant.

Watch: Vin Diesel talks kilts, Flower Of Scotland and the future of Fast & Furious

Despite initially being hesitant, a few members of the crowd soon join in with the performance before Diesel takes over, belting out the verse.

Fast fan Danny Gray, whose son Leyton, 11, captured the video, told the Evening News he wanted to get a picture of Diesel with his newborn, also Vinny.

Danny, who also took daughter Macy, five, told the Evening News: "We went up to see if we could see any the stars or cars as my boy is car and Fast and Furious daft."

"We tried to get a picture of little baby vinny with Vin diesel but he was busy singing Flower of Scotland. It was brilliant."

Earlier this week, Diesel shared his love for the song as he reminisced about performing the national anthem in a full kilt for the MTV international awards in 2001.

In an Instagram video shot at Rosslyn Chapel, the Hollywood star also revealed secret talks about the future of the Fast series and professed his love for some of Scotland's top acting talent including Karen Gillian, Rose Leslie, Rory McCann and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

He later posted another video on the social media platform, thanking fans for turning out to watch filming as he stepped out of a sleek black car.

He said: "We've been here in Edinburgh, one of many locations, the crowd has been great, look at this crowd, we have been blessed.

Filming in Edinburgh is slated to last until September 23, though fans will have to wait until 2020 to see the Capital on the big screen.