Train services disrupted after lorry strikes railway bridge

A bridge is being examined by engineers after a lorry ploughed into the structure.

By Jonathon Reilly
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 10:37 am

Checks began this morning after a vehicle struck a bridge in Burntisland, Fife, this morning, ScotRail confirmed.

The rail operator tweeted: “We've had reports of a lorry striking a bridge at Burntisland.

“The bridge will need to be examined by our staff before services can pass over the bridge again. Services may be altered as a result.

“Engineers are now on-site inspecting the structure. We’ll keep you updated.”

More as we have it.

ScotRail engineers are inspecting a bridge in Burntisland after it was hit by a lorry. Picture: John Devlin.

