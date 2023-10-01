1 . Low Emission Zone

Edinburgh's Low Emission Zone is due to come into force on June 1, 2024. Vehicles which fail to meet emission standards will not be allowed to enter the 1.2 square mile area of the city centre bounded by Queen Street in the New Town, Melville Drive on the other side of the Meadows, Palmerston Place at the west end Abbeyhill in the east. As a rough guide, the ban affects petrol vehicles registered before 2006 and diesel ones registered before September 2015 - but it does depend on the make and model, so it's worth typing your registration number into the vehicle checker at www.lowemissionzones.scot/vehicle-registration-checker. HGVs, buses, coaches, taxis and private hire vehicles which do not meet Euro 6 emission standards will also be banned. Motorcycles and mopeds are not affected. Fines for banned vehicles entering the zone are set at £60, but that is halved if the fine is paid within 30 days. However, repeat offences see the penalty double each time, up to a maximum of £480 for cars and vans and £960 for HGVs. Glasgow's LEZ, which has already come into effect, is being challenged in the courts and any ruling on that could affect whether or how Edinburgh's scheme is implemented. Photo: Edinburgh city council