A1 Haddington crash: Three people taken to hospital after collision
Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A1 in East Lothian early on Saturday morning.
By Anna Bryan
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 1:49 pm
Police were called to a one-car crash on the A1 near the Abbotsview slip road, Haddington, at around 3:30am on Saturday, April 2.
Three individuals were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
The severity of their injuries is not yet known.
The road was closed in both directions as emergency services dealt with the crash, but it has now re-opened.