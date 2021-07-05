The A68 was closed on Monday morning in both directions between the Edinburgh City Bypass an Salters Road.

Emergency services were attending the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05am on Monday, 5 July, we received a report of a one vehicle crash on the A68 near the Salters Road junction.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed between the Millerhill slip road to the A69 for a short time to allow for uplift of the vehicle."

Traffic Scotland tweeted an update at around1.30pm on Monday saying: “A68 now OPEN

“A720 traffic remains much heavier than normal as a result and will take a while to ease (Millerhill tot Gilmerton W/B).”

