A68: Major road reopens after one-vehicle crash near Edinburgh bypass
A major road has reopened on the outskirts of Edinburgh after a one vehicle crash.
The A68 was closed on Monday morning in both directions between the Edinburgh City Bypass an Salters Road.
Emergency services were attending the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05am on Monday, 5 July, we received a report of a one vehicle crash on the A68 near the Salters Road junction.
“Emergency services attended and the road was closed between the Millerhill slip road to the A69 for a short time to allow for uplift of the vehicle."
Traffic Scotland tweeted an update at around1.30pm on Monday saying: “A68 now OPEN
“A720 traffic remains much heavier than normal as a result and will take a while to ease (Millerhill tot Gilmerton W/B).”