A spokesperson for St James Quarter, said: “Due to the severe weather in Edinburgh, parts of the St James Quarter Galleria were cordoned off for safety reasons.St James Quarter has been built to fully integrate with the city’s streetscape and is not an enclosed building.

“Whilst St James Quarter has been designed as a naturally ventilated environment and allows some rain to come into the galleria, the extent of water ingress in two sections was mainly caused by severe rainfall testing areas within the second phase of opening which are still under construction.”