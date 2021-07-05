LiveEdinburgh weather LIVE: Flooding and thunderstorm batter St James Quarter roof | Videos show dramatic Stockbridge flooding | Edinburgh weather forecast | Businesses to count the cost
Edinburgh was hit by flash floods on Sunday, with businesses closing and transport halted as heavy rains hits.
The Met Office has predicted more rain for Monday – follow here for all updates throughout the day.
Edinburgh weather: St James Quarter flood damage 'mainly caused' in areas still under construction
Pictures and videos were posted across social media on Sunday after flash floods hit Edinburgh showing the newly opened building suffer bad leaking appearing to come from the roof.
Statement from St James Quarter after flooding.
A spokesperson for St James Quarter, said: “Due to the severe weather in Edinburgh, parts of the St James Quarter Galleria were cordoned off for safety reasons.St James Quarter has been built to fully integrate with the city’s streetscape and is not an enclosed building.
“Whilst St James Quarter has been designed as a naturally ventilated environment and allows some rain to come into the galleria, the extent of water ingress in two sections was mainly caused by severe rainfall testing areas within the second phase of opening which are still under construction.”
Picture taken by reader Adrian Laird Craig who was litter picking on Fisherrow East beach when the storm hit Edinburgh - and this is what it looked like.