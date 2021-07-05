LiveEdinburgh weather LIVE: Flooding and thunderstorm batter St James Quarter roof | Videos show dramatic Stockbridge flooding | Edinburgh weather forecast | Businesses to count the cost

Edinburgh was hit by flash floods on Sunday, with businesses closing and transport halted as heavy rains hits.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:04 am

The Met Office has predicted more rain for Monday – follow here for all updates throughout the day.

St James Quarter, Stockbridge and Princes Street among areas of Edinburgh hit by thunderstorms and flooding. Pictures: Submitted

Edinburgh weather: St James Quarter flood damage 'mainly caused' in areas still under construction

Pictures and videos were posted across social media on Sunday after flash floods hit Edinburgh showing the newly opened building suffer bad leaking appearing to come from the roof.

Statement from St James Quarter after flooding.

A spokesperson for St James Quarter, said: “Due to the severe weather in Edinburgh, parts of the St James Quarter Galleria were cordoned off for safety reasons.St James Quarter has been built to fully integrate with the city’s streetscape and is not an enclosed building.

“Whilst St James Quarter has been designed as a naturally ventilated environment and allows some rain to come into the galleria, the extent of water ingress in two sections was mainly caused by severe rainfall testing areas within the second phase of opening which are still under construction.”

Picture taken by reader Adrian Laird Craig who was litter picking on Fisherrow East beach when the storm hit Edinburgh - and this is what it looked like.

Edinburgh weather: Warnings for drivers remain in place as more rain predicted for the Capital

Traffic Scotland have warned drivers in Edinburgh and West Lothian to use caution due to heavy rain fall.

Edinburgh weather: Pictures show St James Quarter flooded and streets submerged in water as thunderstorm hits the Capital

Shopping centres flooded and streets turned into rivers after Edinburgh was hit by extreme downpours on Sunday.

Edinburgh weather: More heavy rain predicted for the Capital on Monday after flash floods hit

The Met Office has predicted more heavy rain for the Capital on Monday afternoon after the area was hit by flash floods.

