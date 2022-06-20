Starting on Monday, June 20, the Westbound carriageway of the A720 between Sheriffhall roundabout and Lothianburn will be closed from 8.30pm until 6am, to ensure the safety of workers and road users.

The works to repair the road surface will be carried out over the next 12 nights, including weekends, and are expected to be completed by Saturday, July 2.

During these closures, westbound traffic will be diverted via the A7, A772, A722, Lasswade Road, Langloan, A701, B701 and A702. This diversion, which will be signposted, will add an estimated 12 minutes and 2.3 miles to affected journeys.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland have consulted with relevant stakeholders in advance of the works to make them aware of traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Southeast Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the A720 at Straiton will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for safety of that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them primarily during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”