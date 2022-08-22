A720: Section of Edinburgh City Bypass set to close for resurfacing works
A section of the Edinburgh City Bypass will close for three nights in September for resurfacing works.
Overnight works to resurface the slip road off the eastbound A720 Edinburgh City Bypass onto Hermiston Gait Roundabout will begin on Wednesday, September 7.
The work will be carried out overnight, from 8.30pm to 6am, on September 7, 8, and 9. During this time, the eastbound carriageway of the A720 between Gogar Roundabout and Hermiston Gait Roundabout will be closed.
Drivers will be diverted via South Gyle Broadway, Bankhead Drive, Broomhouse Road and Calder Road.
Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland have consulted with relevant stakeholders ahead of the works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.
“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during these works, however, we’ve scheduled this during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.
“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”