A competition has come up with the “perfect” name for Midlothian Council’s new pothole-killer machine – The Tarminator.

Almost 200 suggestions were received by the council for what the 13 tonne JCB Pothole Pro should be called – and four separate entries came up with the winning name. Other ideas included Sir Filly Connolly, Jimmy Tartruck, Nat King Hole, The Asphalt Avenger, Godfilla, Deep Purphole, Holey Moley, Phil Mahole, Patch Master, Harry Potholer – and, if there were two Pothole Pros, Fill and Holey.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played the title character in the 1984 blockbuster The Terminator, posted a video a few weeks ago of himself filling in a “pothole” after saying it had upset neighbours, but it turned out the hole was a service trench. Midlothian council leader Kelly Parry said: “We thought this was the perfect name for a powerhouse of a machine that’s our latest ‘weapon’ in the ‘fight’ against potholes. Arnold Schwarzenegger filmed himself recently filling in what he thought was a giant pothole. The former Mr Universe can still put his back into it but imagine how much easier it would have been if he’d had our Tarminator.”

Council leader Kelly Parry and Provost Debbi McCall with 'The Tarminator'

Because four people had suggested the winning name, each of them was given a number and a random number generator was used to choose the ultimate winner of the competition. Craig Birkmyre now gets a free family tubing session at Midlothian Snowsports Centre.

The Pothole Pro can typically tackle a pothole in 30 minutes where traditional methods might take half a day. Midlothian’s roads team is planning to repair 1,000 potholes permanently in the first six months of the machine’s use. Provost Debbi McCall said: “The Pothole Pros’ revolutionary technology means you can cut, crop and clean with one machine and all you need to do is add tar. And the good news is it’s a permanent fix that should last the lifetime of the road so hopefully there’s no need to say ‘I’ll be back’.”