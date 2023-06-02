Arnold Schwarzenegger is inspiration for Midlothian council's 'perfect' new name for pothole-killer machine
A competition has come up with the “perfect” name for Midlothian Council’s new pothole-killer machine – The Tarminator.
Almost 200 suggestions were received by the council for what the 13 tonne JCB Pothole Pro should be called – and four separate entries came up with the winning name. Other ideas included Sir Filly Connolly, Jimmy Tartruck, Nat King Hole, The Asphalt Avenger, Godfilla, Deep Purphole, Holey Moley, Phil Mahole, Patch Master, Harry Potholer – and, if there were two Pothole Pros, Fill and Holey.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played the title character in the 1984 blockbuster The Terminator, posted a video a few weeks ago of himself filling in a “pothole” after saying it had upset neighbours, but it turned out the hole was a service trench. Midlothian council leader Kelly Parry said: “We thought this was the perfect name for a powerhouse of a machine that’s our latest ‘weapon’ in the ‘fight’ against potholes. Arnold Schwarzenegger filmed himself recently filling in what he thought was a giant pothole. The former Mr Universe can still put his back into it but imagine how much easier it would have been if he’d had our Tarminator.”
Because four people had suggested the winning name, each of them was given a number and a random number generator was used to choose the ultimate winner of the competition. Craig Birkmyre now gets a free family tubing session at Midlothian Snowsports Centre.
The Pothole Pro can typically tackle a pothole in 30 minutes where traditional methods might take half a day. Midlothian’s roads team is planning to repair 1,000 potholes permanently in the first six months of the machine’s use. Provost Debbi McCall said: “The Pothole Pros’ revolutionary technology means you can cut, crop and clean with one machine and all you need to do is add tar. And the good news is it’s a permanent fix that should last the lifetime of the road so hopefully there’s no need to say ‘I’ll be back’.”
JCB Pothole Pro manager Ben Rawding said: “We are delighted that Midlothian Council has joined the growing number of local authorities in Scotland investing in the JCB Pothole Pro. The JCB Pothole Pro really is living up to its name by fixing potholes quickly and permanently. It is helping to keep more than 10,000 miles of Scotland’s roads pothole free, thanks to investments in the machine by five leading local authorities, which are responsible for maintaining more than one third of the country’s highway network.”