Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have responded to increased demand from sun-seeking holidaymakers by adding additional Tuesday services from Edinburgh to the Spanish island.

They will offer two daily services to Tenerife from March 15 to April 12.

These extra flights will give customers and independent travel agents greater choice and flexibility in booking or offering a holiday to the popular sun destination.

This announcement comes after the Spanish government relaxed its vaccine requirement for British teenagers. Young people aged 12-17 can now enter the country with a negative PCR test performed 72 hours prior before arrival.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “With Spain scrapping vaccination certification rules for 12-17 year olds and international travel starting to return to normal, families are really jumping at the chance to enjoy a much-needed holiday in Tenerife, and we have seen an increase in bookings.

“As such, our Winter Sun programme from Edinburgh Airport is looking busy across the board, with Tenerife in particular proving to be an extremely popular choice of holiday destination.

“In response to that demand, we have added an even greater choice of flights for the Easter holidays and winter to Tenerife from Edinburgh Airport, giving customers and independent travel agents even more opportunity to enjoy a break away.

"With customers missing out for two years, we are confident that these extra flights will sell exceptionally well very quickly, as customers make the most of being able to enjoy that famous Spanish sunshine once again.”

