Her child told her that she boarded a bus on Tranent High Street at 8.55pm, so she could get home in time for her curfew.

However, she said that after she got on, another group tried to board, but were refused entry. After this the bus stopped, and every child on the bus was told to get off.

As she was getting off, the girl witnessed two adults having an altercation

Her mother, who didn’t want to be named, said she doesn’t think any of the children, including her own daughter, caused issues.

She is “concerned” that the children were left without a way home, and said: “If east coast buses are reducing the amount of children they let on this should be public knowledge, not to leave kids stranded and worried how they are getting home especially if some parents don’t drive.”

At the time, she was unable to pick her daughter up as her younger child was asleep in bed, so she had to ask a neighbour to collect her. The bus was still at the stop when the neighbour arrived.

Children thrown off Lothian Bus in East Lothian town

The local mother said: “I do know there are issues with anti social behaviour but think people are quick to judge all kids the same, when not all kids are misbehaving.”

Her daughter has a bus pass and enjoys using it often, but now she is now concerned that this will happen again.