Penicuik: Local diversions in place on Edinburgh Road in Midlothian after a four car crash near golf course

Diversions are in place after a four car crash in Penicuik.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:57 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:58 pm

Emergency services were called to the incident around 11.25 on Monday morning after receiving reports a crash.

The crash took place on Edinburgh Road, near the golf course and there are no reported injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “We were called around 11.25pm on Monday, 21 February, to a report of a crash involving four vehicles on Edinburgh Road, Penicuik.

“The road is closed while recovery takes place and a local diversion is in place.”

