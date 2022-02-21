Penicuik: Local diversions in place on Edinburgh Road in Midlothian after a four car crash near golf course
Diversions are in place after a four car crash in Penicuik.
Emergency services were called to the incident around 11.25 on Monday morning after receiving reports a crash.
The crash took place on Edinburgh Road, near the golf course and there are no reported injuries.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “We were called around 11.25pm on Monday, 21 February, to a report of a crash involving four vehicles on Edinburgh Road, Penicuik.
“The road is closed while recovery takes place and a local diversion is in place.”