Emergency services were called to the incident around 11.25 on Monday morning after receiving reports a crash.

The crash took place on Edinburgh Road, near the golf course and there are no reported injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “We were called around 11.25pm on Monday, 21 February, to a report of a crash involving four vehicles on Edinburgh Road, Penicuik.

“The road is closed while recovery takes place and a local diversion is in place.”

