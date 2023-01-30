Drivers have been warned of delays on the city bypass after a crash between Baberton and Dreghorn at around 1.45pm on Monday afternoon (January 30).

One lane of the bypass is said to be still blocked with up to 30 to 40 minute delays. There are reports of heavy traffic on Wester Hailes Rd and Gillespie Roadd and Bridge Roadd into Colinton. Westbound City Bypass is said to be slow from Lasswade but all lanes are open on that side of the road.