News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh A720 City Bypass partially blocked due to crash between Baberton and Dreghorn

Drivers have been warned of queues after a crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Drivers have been warned of delays on the city bypass after a crash between Baberton and Dreghorn at around 1.45pm on Monday afternoon (January 30).

One lane of the bypass is said to be still blocked with up to 30 to 40 minute delays. There are reports of heavy traffic on Wester Hailes Rd and Gillespie Roadd and Bridge Roadd into Colinton. Westbound City Bypass is said to be slow from Lasswade but all lanes are open on that side of the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Edinburgh travel news: City Bypass partially blocked due to crash between Baberton and Dreghorn as drivers experience delays of over 40 minutes
Most Popular

This is an ongoing news story and will be updated as more comes in.

The Who UK tour: Rock legends to play two massive outdoor shows at Edinburgh Castle

EdinburghPolice ScotlandDriversColinton