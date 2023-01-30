Edinburgh A720 City Bypass partially blocked due to crash between Baberton and Dreghorn
Drivers have been warned of queues after a crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass.
Drivers have been warned of delays on the city bypass after a crash between Baberton and Dreghorn at around 1.45pm on Monday afternoon (January 30).
One lane of the bypass is said to be still blocked with up to 30 to 40 minute delays. There are reports of heavy traffic on Wester Hailes Rd and Gillespie Roadd and Bridge Roadd into Colinton. Westbound City Bypass is said to be slow from Lasswade but all lanes are open on that side of the road.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
This is an ongoing news story and will be updated as more comes in.