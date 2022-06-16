After checking in, travellers were made to join a massive queue outside the building to wait to go through security.

Edinburgh Airport confirmed the queue had only lasted 10 minutes before clearing.

The airport said the queue was longer than normal because three US-bound flights were delayed, so there was a surge of passengers heading to security at once after the flights' check-ins opened.

Due to a busy summer season, Edinburgh Airport are now sharing updates on security queue waiting times four times a day.

The airport posted an update on Twitter at 1pm, which read: “Well, after a sudden surge earlier we’re happy to say we're now back to between 1-20 minutes.

Security is flowing well, but please remember to prepare in advance.”

Holidaymakers looked miffed as they waited outside with their luggage. (Photo credit: Lisa Ferguson)

In March, Edinburgh Airport asked customers for “patience and understanding”, as bosses anticipated a surge in demand and staffing shortages would cause disruption.