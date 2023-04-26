The flights will run on Thursday and Sunday, from November 30 to December 17. With the new service, Edinburgh passengers will be able to easily travel to Prague for a winter break . The city, which is the Capital of the Czech Republic , is a popular holiday spot, especially in the colder months. In the lead-up to Christmas and New Year, Prague’s Old Town transforms into a 'winter wonderland', with stalls selling warming food, mulled drinks and souvenirs.

The airline has launched a new city break programme, responding to strong demand from customers looking to escape their hometowns this winter. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong demand for city breaks this winter, with more people than ever wanting to visit their favourite city break destinations. As always, we want to give customers and independent travel agents what they want, so have added flights and city breaks to Vienna throughout the whole of the winter season. On top of this, we have also extended our Prague and Krakow routes from East Midlands Airports throughout winter too. As the largest operator of European city breaks, we know that these new services will be extremely popular, as people look for a magical winter escape with a company they can rely on.”