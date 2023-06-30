Going abroad is already costly, but parking can set holiday-goers back even more.

Edinburgh Airport recently increased the price for their charged pick-up and drop-off zone, after re-developing the facility. Parking for up to ten minutes currently costs £4, but starting July 17, the price will be £5. While parking near the terminal can be expensive, drivers can save money by pre-booking or using car parks further away from the airport. Here’s everything you need to know about parking at Edinburgh Airport.

How much does it cost to park at Edinburgh Airport?

Parking at Edinburgh Airport can set you back a pretty penny.

Pick-off and Drop-off

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To use the charged Pickup and Dropoff area for up to 10 minutes costs £4, but the price will be £5 from July 17. For a 10 to 15 minute stay, the price is £8, while it costs £15 to use the area for 15 to 30 minutes. The charge for a 30 minute to one hour stay is £30. If you’re staying for longer than an hour, it will set you back £15 per hour after the first 60 minutes. However, blue badge holders can use the area for one hour for free. There is also a 50% discount on these prices for Edinburgh residents with certain postcodes.

Long-stay parking

Prices vary depending on how long you’re staying, but seven days parking in the long-stay area costs £154 on the day. The pre-book price is £28.99 – a saving of £129. Travellers can use this parking zone if they’re travelling for four days or more.

Mid-stay parking

If you pay on the day, it will set you back £240 to park in this zone for a week. However, you could save over £200 by pre-booking, which costs £37.99.

FastPark

Edinburgh Airport’s digital valet service is pre-book only, and costs £38.99 for seven days parking.

Terminal parking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a week’s worth of parking in the convenient terminal zone, which is only a two minute walk away from departures, it costs £270 on the day, and £44.99 if you pre-book.

Multi-storey parking

The car park in Edinburgh Airport’s multi-storey zone is a one minute walk away from departures, is priced at £360 for seven days parking on the day, and £54.99 if you pre-book.

Plane parking

The price for parking in this budget car-park for seven days is £206 on the day or £23.99 if you pre-book. Free shuttle buses run from Plane parking to the terminal every 12 minutes.

How to pick up and drop off for free at Edinburgh Airport?