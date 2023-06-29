Edinburgh Airport’s controversial charged pick-up and drop-off zone will cost more from next month as its gets set to re-open to passengers this week following a £1.6 million project to transform the facility.

The zone has been upgraded with the whole ground floor of the multi-storey car park transformed to include a new one-way system spread across four lanes. Digital signage and new walkways, crossings and lighting have also been introduced. This will fully open to passengers on Friday, June 30, with the pick-up zone returning there after being temporarily located in the Terminal car park since January.

From Monday, July 17 the cost of using the facility for up to 10 minutes will be £5 – an increase of £1 on the current price. Airport bosses say this takes the charge in line with those in place at other Scottish airports. Discounts of 50 per cent for local residents and electric vehicle users will remain in place, with the free pick-up and drop-off area in the Long Stay Car Park also being retained to provide choice for passengers.

Edinburgh Airport's drop-off zone, pictured in 2013. Photo by: Malcolm McCurrach

People have had to pay to drop-off and pick-up at Scotland’s busiest airport since 2010, when a £1 fee was introduced, sparking anger from Edinburgh residents, taxi drivers and politicians. That fee has steadily risen since, and will now cost £5 from next month.

The airport argues that the proceeds of the increased fee will help improve the experience for passengers, with the fee going towards allowing the airport to attract new routes, destinations and airlines to increase connectivity, and provide choice for passengers, as well as improving infrastructure at the airport, such as the recent £75 million terminal expansion and the new pick-up and drop-off zone.

Bosses say it will also help support the airport’s sustainability efforts, such as the installation of a solar farm at the airfield, and go towards the airport’s community fund, which allocates money to local groups and charities every year.

Gail Taylor, chief commercial officer (non-aero) at Edinburgh Airport, said: “At the airport we’re always looking to improve what we have to offer, and the revenue generated through the pick-up and drop-off fee helps us deliver new routes and destinations, introduce better services and facilities for passengers, and enhance our existing infrastructure.

“The £1.6m modernisation of pick-up and drop-off is one we’re confident will make a big difference to those who use it. These works see the introduction of a one-way system, new walkways and crossings, and digital signage, and have been timed to complete in time for busiest period over the summer. We’d like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding while these were ongoing.

“We’re committed to offering as much choice as possible and charged pick-up and drop-off is one of several options passengers have when they come to the airport. We do also have a free alternative in our Long Stay Car Park along with fantastic parking and public transport connections.”