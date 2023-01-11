Edinburgh Airport is moving its pick-up zone to temporary location ahead of the £1.6million redevelopment of its pickup and dropoff area. Drivers arriving at the airport to collect passengers are being told to follow the normal route but, rather than entering the ground floor of the multi-storey car park, they should follow signage and turn into the nearby Terminal car park.

This change will be in place from Monday, January 16. There is no change to the location of the drop-off zone, the airport said.

Wayfinding will be in place to direct passengers from the arrivals halls to the temporary pick-up via a covered walkway, and a new pay machine will be in use for cash payments at the coach park.The temporary pick-up is in close proximity to the terminal building, the airport said.

An artist's impression of the new pickup and dropoff system at Edinburgh Airport

The move comes as teams begin work on the project to transform the ground-floor of the multi-storey car park, creating a "modern, safer and more user-friendly” facility for picking up and dropping off in time for summer 2023.While these works will result in a change to the location of the charged pick-up zone, there's also a free pick-up and drop-off zone in the Long Stay car park where passengers can stop for 30-minutes without charge.

Customers can pay at the temporary pick-up zone using contactless at the barrier on exit from the Terminal car park or by cash at the pay machine at the coach park.

Once complete the revamped zone will allow drivers to use a one-way system, spread across four different lanes, with digital signage on entry displaying which lanes have available spaces to pick up or drop off.

