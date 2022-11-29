Edinburgh Airport has announced a major £1.6 million redevelopment of its pickup and dropoff areas. It will signal the start of a multi-million pound investment plan to “improve passenger experience”, the airport says. The area, found on the ground floor of the multi-storey car park, will be redesigned to provide a “simpler, safer and more modern” experience for people.

It comes as part of a wider £6 million programme of surface access improvements across the airport campus. Works on the pickup and dropoff will begin in the coming weeks, the airport says, and the project is scheduled to be completed and in operation for the busy summer 2023 season.

Gail Taylor, director of retail and property at Edinburgh Airport, said: “These improvement works are the most significant we've undertaken since the pandemic, marking an important step in our recovery as we invest in a host of areas to create the best passenger experience. The transformation of this zone will lead to a brighter, safer and more user-friendly area which will benefit passengers. Works have been carefully planned to take place out with peak periods and although it will mean there are some temporary changes, we hope passengers agree with the improvements we’re making and we thank them for their patience.”

An artist's impression of the new pickup and dropoff system at Edinburgh Airport

How will Edinburgh Airport’s new pickup and dropoff areas work?

The new pickup and dropoff areas will see traffic all using a one-way system spread across four different lanes in the multi-storey ground floor. Digital signage will indicate to drivers which lanes have free spaces on entry. Designated walkways and crossings will be introduced inside to make it safe and accessible for pedestrians to use, while new lighting will be brought in to make the area “brighter and more appealing”.

From early December, visitors may see some works being carried out in the nearby surface car park, however the airport says there will be no changes to Pickup & Dropoff access in the meantime and passengers can continue to use the current facility until further notice.

