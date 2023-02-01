News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Airport warns of potential flight delays as UK Border Force staff go on strike

Edinburgh Airport has warned of potential delays on Wednesday due to strike action.

By Rachel Mackie
Edinburgh Airport has warned travellers that they may experience potential delays on Wednesday due to strike action. The UK Border Force staff have planned industrial action from February 1 until 7 am, Thursday, February 2.

The Home Office released a video, shared on social media by Edinburgh Airport, to provide advice for anyone travelling during the strike, primarily, that people should be prepared for longer wait times. Passenger Wellbeing Staff will be on hand to support vulnerable passengers, and those who are able are being asked to use e-gates where possible.

Those travelling have also been asked to check with their travel operator to ensure there have been no changes made, and should have contingency plans in place.

