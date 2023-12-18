Customers advised to check before travelling to and from Edinburgh

Stagecoach East Scotland is advising customers to plan ahead this festive period, as service revisions will be in place over Christmas and New Year.

Stagecoach has provided customers with festive timetables at bus stations and park and rides, as well as online for customers to check their journey before travelling. The company has also confirmed that that no services will run on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with special timetables running on Boxing Day and January 2.

On Christmas Eve and Hogmanay, a Sunday timetable will run on all services until the evening, with many later journeys ending early or withdrawn. Due to Hogmanay events in Edinburgh, some roads in the city centre will be closed and buses may not be able to serve all stops due to diversions in place. Full details will appear on the Stagecoach Bus website closer to the time.

Stagecoach has urged customers travelling between December 24 and January 2 to check the Stagecoach Bus website, or pick up a copy of their Christmas and New Year Bus Services guide from local bus stations and park and rides. Normal school holiday weekday timetables will resume on Wednesday, January 3.

The company is also offering one lucky customer the chance to win £500 Love2Shop vouchers to spend in the January sales. To enter, customers simply need to visit the Stagecoach Bus website, answer three questions correctly and submit their details. The prize draw will close on Saturday, December 23.