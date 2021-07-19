Edinburgh Bypass: Traffic on A720 grinds to halt after lorry breakdown

Drivers face miles of queues on the westbound carriageway of the A720 after Gilmerton, with delays of around 30 minutes. https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/news/traffic-and-travel

One lane is currently closed while the incident is dealt with.

Meanwhile, a traffic jam is understood to stretch back to the Millerhill area.

At 1:20pm, Traffic Scotland first warned about the breakdown, telling motorists that a trunk road support team and police had been called to the scene.

In a 2pm update, the transport agency said: "Lane one of two remains closed westbound after Gilmerton due to a broken down HGV.

“Traffic queuing back to Millerhill. Delays approx 30 minutes."

Updates to follow.

