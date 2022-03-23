The A720 E/B at Baberton was partially blocked as a result of the collision, but has now been cleared.

The crash occurred sometime around 10.15am this morning.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that no-one was injured in the crash.

According to Traffic Scotland, police and TRISS were both in attendance at the scene of the collision.

