Edinburgh City Bypass closed eastbound during rush hour after crash

Collision forces eastbound closure of Edinburgh City Bypass

By Ian Swanson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 18:24 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 18:49 GMT

A stretch of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass was closed eastbound after a crash ahead of the evening rush hour.

The road was shut between the Gogar roundabout and Hermiston Gait as officers and emergency services responded to the crash which happened at around 4.20pm.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area where possible. The AA reported queueing traffic on the bypass.

The bypass was closed between the Gogar roundabout and Hermiston Gait following a crash.
An Edinburgh police tweet at 5.21pm said: “The A720 Edinburgh City Bypass is currently closed eastbound from the Gogar roundabout to Hermiston Gait as officers and emergency services respond to a crash which was reported to police at around 4.20pm.

At 6.46pm, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance on the A720, Edinburgh City Bypass following a crash. Police were contacted to attend at around 4.20pm on Wednesday, March 21, 2023 and emergency services remain at the scene. The road is currently closed eastbound from the Gogar roundabout to Hermiston Gait.”

