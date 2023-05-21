A driver failed to stop after a crash with a motorcycle on the Edinburgh city bypass.

Police said the collision happened around 12.30 pm on Sunday, May 21, on the A720 westbound between the Millerhill junction and Sheriffhall roundabout. They said a dark blue BMW SUV struck a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist and his pillion passenger were said to have been shaken by the collision. One lane was closed as a result of the incident and motorists faced delays. Police Scotland issued an appeal for information following the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Constable Stewart Logan of the Police Scotland road policing unit said: “The 51-year-old male motorcyclist and 33-year-old female pillion passenger were left badly shaken, but did not require medical treatment. They were knocked into the side of a passing caravan, resulting in them falling onto the roadway. The driver towing the caravan stopped and assisted. There will likely be some damage to the near side body panels of the SUV.

The A720 Edinburgh City Bypass: police say a motorist failed to stop after hitting a motorcycle. Picture: Ian Georgeson.