Edinburgh city bypass: Lane blocked at Sheriffhall Roundabout due to broken down vehicle
Traffic slowing on approach
A broken down vehicle at Sheriffhall Roundabout is holding up rush hour traffic this morning on the Edinburgh City Bypass.
The vehicle has blocked a lane just before the roundabout on the A720 westbound, leading to slowing traffic on the approach from Millerhill.
The breakdown was reported at 7.38am this morning by Traffic Scotland, who said: “Lane 1 blocked Westbound on the approach to Sheriffhall Roundabout due to a broken down vehicle. Traffic slowing on the approach from Millerhill.”