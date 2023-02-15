News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh city bypass: Lane blocked at Sheriffhall Roundabout due to broken down vehicle

Traffic slowing on approach

By Kevin Quinn
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A broken down vehicle at Sheriffhall Roundabout is holding up rush hour traffic this morning on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

The vehicle has blocked a lane just before the roundabout on the A720 westbound, leading to slowing traffic on the approach from Millerhill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The breakdown was reported at 7.38am this morning by Traffic Scotland, who said: “Lane 1 blocked Westbound on the approach to Sheriffhall Roundabout due to a broken down vehicle. Traffic slowing on the approach from Millerhill.”

A vehicle has broken down just ahead of the roundabout (pictured to the right of the lorry), leading to queuing traffic westbound on the bypass.
EdinburghEdinburgh City Bypass