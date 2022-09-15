Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the project over five nights.

For the safety of workers and road users, the eastbound A720 will be closed between Lothianburn Junction and Straiton Junction from 8.30pm to 6am each night.

During these overnight closures, a diversion route will be signposted for eastbound traffic from Lothianburn to Straiton via the A702, B701 and A701. This diversion will add an estimated 3.6 miles and six minutes to affected journeys.

The A720 Edinburgh City Bypass between Lothianburn and Straiton. Pic Greg Macvean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the A720 between Lothianburn and Straiton will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them to be carried out during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.