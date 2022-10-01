Works to renew the road surface on the Edinburgh City Bypass are set to begin on Thursday 6 October.

The project will be carried out over five nights, so the road is expected to re-open as normal at night from Tuesday, October 11.

To keep workers and drivers safe, the A720 will be closed eastbound between Lothianburn Junction and Straiton Junction, from 8.30pm to 6am each night.

During the period of overnight closures, motorists travelling eastbound from Lothianburn to Straiton will be redirected via the A702, B701 and A701. This diversion will add an estimated 3.6 miles and 6 minutes to affected journeys.

The work is weather dependent, meaning that it could be postponed or cancelled in the event of adverse conditions.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the A720 between Lothianburn and Straiton will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them to be carried out during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”