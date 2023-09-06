Edinburgh crash: Lucky escape for Inverleith Row crash driver whose car 'flew through air' and wiped out bus stop
and live on Freeview channel 276
The driver of a car which ‘flew through the air’ and demolished a bus stop before landing on its roof had a lucky escape, having suffered no serious injuries.
The crash happened on Monday afternoon, September 4, in Edinburgh's Inverleith Row. A witness told the Evening News: "The car flipped up, flew across the road, and then landed on its roof, wiping out the bus stop. The car literally was about 10ft in the air, flying through the sky upside down. If somebody had been at the bus stop they would have been killed."
But the driver of the red Nissan was cut free from the wreckage by fire crews and did not need hospital treatment.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted at 4.27pm on Monday to reports of an incident involving a car and bus shelter. A spokesperson said: “Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene and one casualty was removed from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment and passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service."
The Scottish Ambulance Service said it received a call at 4.24pm to attend a two-car crash in Inverleith Row. A spokesperson said: "Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were treated and released at the scene.”
Police Scotland said enquiries into the crash were continuing.