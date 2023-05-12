News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Edinburgh crime: Driver fined after baby found on passenger's lap in Edinburgh's Ferry Road

Police stopped car after spotting it was overcrowded

By Ian Swanson
Published 12th May 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:41 BST

Police stopped a car they spotted with too many passengers – and were shocked to find one of them had a three-month-old baby on their lap.

Officers pulled the car over in Ferry Road after noticing it was overloaded – there were six passengers in a car designed to carry five. But it was only after stopping the VW Golf that they discovered the baby, who was not in a car seat but on the lap of one of the passengers. The driver has been handed a £100 on-the-spot fine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Road Policing Scotland tweeted a picture of the car and said: “#EdinburghRP out on patrol spotted this vehicle driving with too many passengers within, however were shocked when it included a three month old baby on one of the passengers lap.”

Police pulled the car over after spotting it was overcrowded - then discovered a baby on the lap of one of the passengers.Police pulled the car over after spotting it was overcrowded - then discovered a baby on the lap of one of the passengers.
Police pulled the car over after spotting it was overcrowded - then discovered a baby on the lap of one of the passengers.
Most Popular

Later, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.40pm on Wednesday, May 10, officers stopped an overcrowded vehicle travelling on Ferry Road, Edinburgh. A 35-year-old man was issued with a fixed penalty notice.”

Edinburgh boy, 16, electrocuted after falling from roof of Waverley Station