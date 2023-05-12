Edinburgh crime: Driver fined after baby found on passenger's lap in Edinburgh's Ferry Road
Police stopped car after spotting it was overcrowded
Police stopped a car they spotted with too many passengers – and were shocked to find one of them had a three-month-old baby on their lap.
Officers pulled the car over in Ferry Road after noticing it was overloaded – there were six passengers in a car designed to carry five. But it was only after stopping the VW Golf that they discovered the baby, who was not in a car seat but on the lap of one of the passengers. The driver has been handed a £100 on-the-spot fine.
Road Policing Scotland tweeted a picture of the car and said: “#EdinburghRP out on patrol spotted this vehicle driving with too many passengers within, however were shocked when it included a three month old baby on one of the passengers lap.”
Later, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.40pm on Wednesday, May 10, officers stopped an overcrowded vehicle travelling on Ferry Road, Edinburgh. A 35-year-old man was issued with a fixed penalty notice.”