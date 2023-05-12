Police stopped a car they spotted with too many passengers – and were shocked to find one of them had a three-month-old baby on their lap.

Officers pulled the car over in Ferry Road after noticing it was overloaded – there were six passengers in a car designed to carry five. But it was only after stopping the VW Golf that they discovered the baby, who was not in a car seat but on the lap of one of the passengers. The driver has been handed a £100 on-the-spot fine.

Road Policing Scotland tweeted a picture of the car and said: “#EdinburghRP out on patrol spotted this vehicle driving with too many passengers within, however were shocked when it included a three month old baby on one of the passengers lap.”

