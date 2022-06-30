Police were alerted to a crash involving a van and a cyclist on Biggar Road, just south of the Fairmilehead crossroads, at around 4.10pm on Tuesday, June 28.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

According to Councillor Scott Arthur, the cyclist sustained a shattered elbow and a broken pelvis.

Councillor Arthur tweeted: “This is one of the roads in Edinburgh where a speed limit change has been approved, but hasn't happened yet due to staff workload.”

Biggar Road is currently a 40mph zone, but councillors voted to lower the speed limit to 30mph in February.

However, some believe this change is not enough. One local replied to Councillor Arthur’s tweet, writing: “Put the speed limit down to 30mph and it is still an obscenely hostile road If you’re not in a car.”