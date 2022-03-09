SGN workers are carrying out emergency repairs on Bonaly Road, which has been closed between Woodhall Road and Grant Avenue until further notice.

Lothian Buses diverted the Number 10 bus away from the area, however, this service route has now returned to normal.

A spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN, Bradley Barlow, said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs to our gas network in Bonaly Road, Edinburgh.

“For everyone’s safety around our work area, we’ve temporarily closed Bonaly Road at its junction with Woodhall Road. A signed diversion is in place.

“It’s too soon to say how long our work will take but we’ll provide updates where possible on one.network.”

Bonaly Road has been closed due to a gas leak.

